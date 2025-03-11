Report: Halo Infinite had plans for yearly campaign updates, huge new multiplayer modes

HQ

Halo Infinite was meant to set us up for the next ten years of Halo. The idea was to give us a return to the core of the franchise after Halo 5 seemed so distant with its story of a rogue Master Chief. However, fans cooled on Infinite rather quickly.

According to a new video from reporter Rebs Gaming (via TheGamer), the plans for Halo Infinite were apparently much more ambitious than we first thought. Huge multiplayer modes were planned, including the battle royale mode which was scrapped.

Perhaps the most disappointing thing to lose out on as 343 Industries left Halo Infinite behind is the lack of campaign content, as apparently we could have seen yearly updates to its content. These campaign expansions would have sated the need for more Halo story content without making us wait years for a new release.

But, like the rest of the plans for Halo Infinite, we can now find those yearly campaign updates in a scrap heap. We'll have to see what's next for Halo, but don't expect much from the series' latest game.