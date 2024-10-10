Report: Halo Infinite 2 was in development on Slipspace before getting cancelled

HQ

Halo Infinite had a rocky start, but 343 continued to put the hours in to make sure the game improved over time for players. However, it's clear that Xbox wants a bit more out of Halo going forward, as we saw when much of the team was laid off and the name was changed from 343 Industries to Halo Studios.

Now, according to a new report from Rebs Gaming (via Insider Gaming), we have got some information about what 343 may have been working on before it went through these major changes. Apparently, a Halo Infinite sequel was in the works, in 343's Slipspace engine.

However, since the changes, of course Halo Studios has now moved onto using Unreal Engine 5, and so whatever prototype there was for Halo Infinite 2 has been scrapped. It's unclear whether the new Halo Studios is currently working on Infinite 2, or if the next game will be something else entirely.