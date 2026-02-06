Report: Halo: Campaign Evolved targeting summer launch

HQ

It appears that Halo: Campaign Evolved will be landing sooner than we might have expected. With the series celebrating its 25th anniversary on the 15th of November, a lot of fans expected Halo's new first campaign remake to arrive around then. However, it seems we could instead be getting it much earlier, as Halo Studios wants to make as much of 2026 about Halo as it can.

According to The Verge's Tom Warren, Halo: Campaign Evolved is targeting a summer 2026 release. This is so it's not too tightly packed around Fable, which is supposedly going to launch in autumn, and Gears of War: E-Day, which is given some time in the second half of the year.

We know that Forza Horizon 6 is set to release on the 19th of May, which is confirmed, and Double Fine is meant to be preparing Kiln for a launch in April. Warren does note that all these dates are subject to change, as that is the way of game development these days.

2026 still seems like a big year for Xbox, and if it can bring out all of these games, it might just be able to sway the general perspective on the green team. With dwindling hardware sales, and Game Pass prices surging, though, Xbox really needs a win.