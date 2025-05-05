Report: GTA VI delayed to avoid ultra-crunch

HQ

The day came when Rockstar and Take-Two announced a release date for the highly anticipated GTA VI. Unfortunately for many of us, that date came with a big delay and instead of sometime this autumn, it is now 26 May 2026. But according to Jason Schreier, this was not unexpected and no one he has spoken to at Rockstar has thought that a release in autumn 2025 would be realistic for a long time:

"Nobody I've talked to at Rockstar has believed Fall 2025 was a real window for a very long time now. Too much work, not enough time, and what appears to be a real desire from management to avoid brutal crunch. GTA VI slipping to 2026 has seemed inevitable for months if not longer."

This of course redraws the playing field somewhat, many developers have already announced that they will try to time their own releases so that it does not clash with GTA VI. What happens for several of these now remains to be seen.