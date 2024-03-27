Report: Grand Theft Auto VI still on track for planned launch

HQ

Last week, the news broke that Grand Theft Auto VI - one of the most anticipated titles in gaming history - could be delayed by up to a year. It was claimed that developers at Rockstar were struggling to keep up with the workload ahead of them, and that meeting an early 2025 launch was not likely.

However, now a new voice is cutting down those rumours. Mike Straw of Insider Gaming has reportedly spoken with multiple sources which each say that the game is on schedule. Any point to the contrary is seen as pure conjecture.

Now, as neither of these sources are Rockstar itself telling us what's going on, it's worth grabbing your salt shakers and dosing out a pinch here. Here's hoping that Rockstar can deliver Grand Theft Auto VI in time, but that getting it across the finish line won't mean more people sleeping at their desks.