Report: Grand Theft Auto VI still isn't content complete - another delay is possible

As if the world hasn't waited long enough for the next chapter in Grand Theft Auto. Now there are reports that claim that the sixth (and extremely anticipated) numbered game in the series is STILL not what is normally described as "content complete". Which means that potentially large parts of the experience are still missing or in active development, with the looming possibility of yet another delay. Something which - off course - nobody wants, least of all us gamers that are longing for another expansive, crime-ridden adventure.

"The last I heard it was still not content complete. That is to say that people were still finishing things up, still finalising levels and missions."

The source is also a very credible one - Jason Schreier - who's been in contact with sources linked to Rockstar. In short, there's a high risk - given the indications - that the launch might be postponed once more. A calculated risk of course, but neither Take Two or the developers want to release an unfinished product, that's for sure.

Rockstar itself has not officially commented on the new information, so take it with a grain of salt and a scoop of concern.

What do you think, will Grand Theft Auto VI be delayed again?