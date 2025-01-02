Report: Grand Theft Auto VI projected to generate over $3 billion in revenue in first 12 months

HQ

While we've been waiting for Rockstar to drip feed us any information relating to Grand Theft Auto VI since as far back as December 2023 when the first and still only trailer for the game debuted, the famed developer is supposed to be launching the game in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. No firm date has ever been mentioned, although many suspect the autumn will be the season that GTA VI makes its grand debut, and if that is the case, how successful will it actually be?

Video game research group DFC Intelligence has published a report that has delved into the potential of GTA VI, something that the Financial Times has picked up on. The report claims that within its first 12 months on the market, GTA VI will generate $3.2 billion in revenue for Rockstar and parent company Take-Two Interactive, and that it will also post over $1 billion in pre-order sales too.

A similar research firm, IDG Consulting, has commented and almost affirmed this potential, with chief executive Yoshio Osaki adding, "we think it's going to be one of the biggest entertainment launches in history, not just in games but for all of media."

Either way, we'll see how this shapes up sooner rather than later, as Grand Theft Auto VI is planned for a 2025 release currently, something that not everyone is completely confident about...