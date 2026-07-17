Report: Grand Theft Auto VI made $260 million in first week of pre-orders, could hit $5 billion at launch

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Even without showing any proper gameplay. Even without a disc for the game to be read on. Even with an $80 price tag attached to the basic, Standard Edition, Grand Theft Auto VI has still raked in hundreds of millions of dollars in pre-orders. Just from its first week of being on the market, if recent reports are to be believed.

While some predictions stated Grand Theft Auto VI had already made $1 billion in revenue following the pre-orders going live, new data from Newzoo shows that number probably isn't accurate, and instead it's more likely that around $260 million was made in the first week following the big pre-order button being available for fans. It's expected that this figure will only rise and rise during the pre-order period as Rockstar eventually kicks its marketing campaign into gear.

When launch hits, Newzoo predicts that Grand Theft Auto VI could earn anything from $4.5 billion to $5.2 billion. It also believes Grand Theft Auto VI is on pace to outperform expectations. Even at the lower end of the scale, it's predicted the game could sell 37 million units in its first week alone. "Even at the most conservative reading, namely that GTA VI front-loads harder than any major title in our dataset, it lands at a tremendous number by any historical standard," reads the report.

No wonder everyone is trying to get out of the way of Rockstar's launch.