Report: Google considered buying Epic Games during legal battle

Back when the legal proceedings between Google and Epic Games started, we saw a massive influx of released documents and information that served as an insight into both companies. The most recent of these chunks of information comes via a report from The Verge, who has stated that Google considered buying Epic Games during the legal clash.

In the report, a statement is provided by Epic that gives a pretty colourful description as to what happened between the games giant and the tech titan.

"Google has gone so far as to share its monopoly profits with business partners to secure their agreement to fence out competition, has developed a series of internal projects to address the "contagion" it perceived from efforts by Epic and others to offer consumers and developers competitive alternatives, and has even contemplated buying some or all of Epic to squelch this threat."

Following the release of the report, Epic's CEO Tim Sweeney took to Twitter to give further clarification on the matter.

"This was unbeknownst to us at the time, and because of the court's protective order we're just finding out now about Google's consideration of buying Epic to shut down our efforts to compete with Google Play."

The court proceedings are still in effect, and we're still awaiting a ruling from the court on the legal cases from Epic against not only Google, but also Apple. The case itself was started when both companies kicked Fortnite off their app stores following a new payment method in-game that bypassed the in-app purchase commissions set by the tech giants.