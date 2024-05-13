Report: God of War: Ragnarök is the next Sony exclusive coming to PC

HQ

Another Sony exclusive is reportedly heading to PC, as a prominent leaker points to God of War: Ragnarök being the next game we'll see jump from PlayStation to Steam.

Leaker billbil-kun is usually rather reliable with his leaks, but we'd still ask that you take this with a dose of salt, as we don't have an official announcement yet. Billbil-kun believes we're getting one imminently, though, as he explained in a post on Twitter/X.

God of War: Ragnarök is one of the biggest games Sony has left to come out on PC at the moment, and it would surely make waves when it did land. As a purely singleplayer experience too, hopefully it wouldn't get bogged down by all the PSN requirement nonsense that is seeing more than 100 regions lose access to certain titles.