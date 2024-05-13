English
God of War: Ragnarök

Report: God of War: Ragnarök is the next Sony exclusive coming to PC

An announcement is reportedly imminent.

HQ

Another Sony exclusive is reportedly heading to PC, as a prominent leaker points to God of War: Ragnarök being the next game we'll see jump from PlayStation to Steam.

Leaker billbil-kun is usually rather reliable with his leaks, but we'd still ask that you take this with a dose of salt, as we don't have an official announcement yet. Billbil-kun believes we're getting one imminently, though, as he explained in a post on Twitter/X.

God of War: Ragnarök is one of the biggest games Sony has left to come out on PC at the moment, and it would surely make waves when it did land. As a purely singleplayer experience too, hopefully it wouldn't get bogged down by all the PSN requirement nonsense that is seeing more than 100 regions lose access to certain titles.

God of War: Ragnarök

