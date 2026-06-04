Report: God of War: Laufey isn't years away, despite not getting a release window at State of Play

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As the final reveal at this week's PlayStation State of Play presentation, there was a huge amount of hype and speculation around God of War: Laufey. However, unlike a lot of other big games getting their release dates alongside gameplay reveals, cinematic trailers, and more, God of War: Laufey simply said it was "coming soon" to PS5, and that it was still in development.

If you were thinking about putting yourself in a cryo chamber until the game's release date, you might want to hold off on that, as Bloomberg reporter and insider Jason Schreier has claimed that God of War: Laufey is closer than you think. "I wouldn't read too much into God of War: Laufey not getting a release date or window — in contrast to a lot of other big announcements, this one *isn't* years away," he wrote on Bluesky.

It could be that God of War: Laufey is simply moving around the massive release scheduled for the end of the year, that being Grand Theft Auto VI. Schreier said that every game is trying to avoid Rockstar's mega release in response to a commentor. In another response, he also claimed that it would be coming sooner than 2028, so perhaps like Fable it'll ditch this winter to be out in time for Spring next year.

It could also be the case that God of War: Laufey isn't putting a release date on itself yet so that Sony can focus on pushing Marvel's Wolverine, which lands in the incredibly busy period right before Grand Theft Auto VI allegedly comes out.