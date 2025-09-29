Report: Glen Powell and Michael B. Jordan to lead Miami Vice reboot

HQ

Things are really starting to heat up regarding the theatrical reboot of Miami Vice. Following the previous development that saw Top Gun: Maverick and F1 director Joseph Kosinski tapped to direct the project, now a report has begun doing the rounds that suggests two of the biggest and hottest names in Hollywood will headline the flick.

According to Nexus Point News, both Glen Powell and Michael B. Jordan and being eyed for the leading roles in Miami Vice, with Powell expected to take on the duties of James "Sonny" Crockett and Jordan the responsibilities of Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs, previously played by Don Johnson and Michael Thomas, respectively, in the original TV series.

Who is behind the upcoming reboot of Miami Vice?

Planned for cinemas on August 6, 2027 as of the time of writing, Miami Vice won't just have one of Hollywood's top current directors behind the camera, as the film is also based on a script written by Nightcrawler and Andor's Dan Gilroy, which itself was improved on a former draft by Top Gun: Maverick's Eric Warren Singer. While there will be several producers added in time, for the moment, it's worth knowing that The Batman's Dylan Clark is attached as a producer alongside Kosinski.

With plenty of talent behind-the-scenes and potentially tons in front of the camera too, Miami Vice is looking to be an unmissable summer blockbuster. Are you looking forward to it?

