Report: Gears of War: E-Day and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster launches in 2025

After the Xbox Developer Direct on Thursday, it's pretty evident that Game Pass subscribers are in for a phenomenal spring, and over the next four months they'll be able to play Ninja Gaiden II Black, Avowed, South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Doom: The Dark Ages, just to name a few titles.

But it could in fact get even better than that, because according to The Verge editor Tom Warren, there's more to come. In a new article called "2025 looks like a great year for Xbox", he reminds us that The Outer Worlds 2 and Fable are both due for release this year, and that he's heard Gears of War: E-Day is also a 2025 title.

And as if spring wasn't busy enough, Warren notes that he's heard that the as-yet unannounced (but much talked about) remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion will be released in "late spring or early summer 2025". He also hints that it might finally be time to see the Clockwork Revolution role-playing game or the Just Cause developers' upcoming Contraband at Microsoft's summer event.

It's taken a while to get the Xbox machinery up and running with all the company's game developers, but it certainly seems like 2025 could be the start of a steady stream of exciting entertainment from Microsoft.