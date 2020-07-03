Report: gamers will be seeing higher prices on games

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday, Take-Two revealed that NBA 2K21 will be sold at a higher price for the next generation versions with $69.99 instead of the standard $59.99, something we reported on. That led to speculations on whether more publishers would follow suit, and now Games Industry reports that this just might be the case.

They have spoken to the IDG President and CEO Yoshio Osaki, who says the prices have remained flat for a long time:

"The last time that next-gen launch software pricing went up was in 2005 and 2006, when it went from $49.99 to $59.99 at the start of the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation.

During that time, the costs and prices in other affiliated verticals have gone up."

Osaki reveals that the costs of making games for new consoles have increased between 200%-300% without any adjustment to the price tag, and in the meanwhile, the Netflix subscription has risen 100% and cinema tickets 39% during the same period of time. Therefore, the increase of $10 might actually not even be enough:

"Even with the increase to $69.99 for next-gen, that price increase from 2005 to 2020 next-gen is only up 17%, far lower than the other comparisons. While the cost of development and publishing have gone up, and pricing in other entertainment verticals has also gone up substantially, next-gen software pricing has not reflected these increases. $59.99 to $69.99 does not even cover these other cost increases completely, but does move it more in the proper direction."

According to Osaki's sources, more publishers than Take-Two are in fact considering raised prices for the next generation, and he says:

"IDG works with all major game publishers, and our channel checks indicate that other publishers are also exploring moving their next-gen pricing up on certain franchises, for the same reasons outlined above."