Report: Gamers spend more time watching games than they do playing games

HQ

The modern gamer has changed a lot as the rise of social media and video services like YouTube has seen the way that many enjoy video games significantly altered. For one, more and more of the average gamer's time is being spent watching other people play video games rather than actually playing themselves, something a new report backs up.

The report comes from MIDiA Research (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz), where it's stated that the average gamer spends around 8.5 hours a week watching video game-related videos, while only devoting 7.4 hours a week to actual gaming.

The report even suggests that one of the next major ways that video game publishers and developers will tap into this change of habit will be to offer in-game video to some degree, as it could "unlock new revenue streams, like advertising, and drive growth."

Are you someone who spends a lot of time watching video games or do you prefer to play them instead?