Report: Game Pass has millions fewer subscribers than it did two years ago

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For several years now, it has been clear that all is not well with Game Pass. Microsoft has not reported any subscriber numbers, while prices have risen significantly. As you probably know, Xbox head Asha Sharma announced yesterday that major layoffs are coming across the Xbox divisions and admitted at the same time that Game Pass has not delivered as they had hoped.

It's unclear how many subscribers they have today, and many left the service after the major price hike last fall. When the price was instead cut this spring, Xbox representatives said people had begun returning to Game Pass - though, once again, without providing concrete figures.

The most recent official number is from 2024 and stands at 34 million subscribers, but now the Wall Street Journal reports that they currently have around 30 million. If this information is accurate, subscriber numbers have thus fallen, and Game Pass has been losing subscribers in recent years rather than gaining them.

With the Xbox reset that is now set to take place (which includes the aforementioned layoffs), Game Pass is also likely to be affected - but in what way remains to be seen.