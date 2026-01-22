Report: Forza Horizon 6 will be launched in May

HQ

Ahead of tonight's Xbox Developer Direct, information has begun to surface online. This includes the release date for Forza Horizon 6, which, according to leaker Billbil-kun (via Dealabs), will be released on May 19 for both the Standard and Deluxe editions.

For those who want to wait, there will also be a Premium Edition, which will be ready to play on May 15. Apparently, the game will not increase in price, but will cost the same as Forza Horizon 5 did at its premiere (£54.99/€69.99 back in 2021), and it will also be released on disc for Xbox for those who prefer physical copies. In the US, however, the price is said to increase by $10 due to a weaker dollar exchange rate than when the fifth game was released.

The information has not yet been officially confirmed, but Billbil-kun is reliable and there is much to suggest that this is correct.