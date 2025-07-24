Report: Forza Horizon 5 is the best selling PlayStation 5 title of the year

HQ

The fact that Xbox games sell very, very well on PlayStation 5 is nothing new, and we have previously seen several titles perform strongly, not least Sea of Thieves. But none have been as successful as Forza Horizon 5.

According to a report from Alinea Analytics (thanks Windows Central), this four-year-old Xbox Series S/X title sold two million copies in just 25 days, which can be compared to just one million in the same time for the brand new and PlayStation 5-exclusive Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

And since then, it has apparently continued to sell at a rapid pace, with PlayStation 5 sales of Forza Horizon 5 already surpassing three million copies sold, which means that it has also surpassed the game of the year from 2024, namely the PlayStation 5 exclusive Astro Bot.

Overall, the success of Playground Games' racing game for Sony's console means that it is now the best-selling game for the format throughout 2025, surpassing even Monster Hunter: Wilds (which has sold 2.9 million copies).

In other words, there is currently no indication what so ever that Microsoft would reduce its investments in Sony's consoles; on quite the contrary.