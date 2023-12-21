Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Report: Former CD Projekt Red developers working on new RPG called Dawnwalker: Origins

The game is said to be a dark fantasy RPG created in Unreal Engine 5.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

You may not have heard the name Rebel Wolves before. It's a studio formed by CD Projekt Red veterans, and while it hasn't officially announced a project yet, it appears we may have a good inkling of what's being worked on.

In a Twitter/X thread created by Kurakasis, we can see a lot of information pointing to the studio's first game being a dark fantasy RPG called Dawnwalker: Origins. It will be story-driven and set in a brand-new universe, and the IP is planned on being a saga.

In terms of the game's size, it is being compared to The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine expansion rather than something on the massive scale of the base game. Still, this is pretty exciting, especially for people who want a new dark RPG to sink their teeth into from a fresh creative perspective.

Report: Former CD Projekt Red developers working on new RPG called Dawnwalker: Origins


Loading next content