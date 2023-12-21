Report: Former CD Projekt Red developers working on new RPG called Dawnwalker: Origins

HQ

You may not have heard the name Rebel Wolves before. It's a studio formed by CD Projekt Red veterans, and while it hasn't officially announced a project yet, it appears we may have a good inkling of what's being worked on.

In a Twitter/X thread created by Kurakasis, we can see a lot of information pointing to the studio's first game being a dark fantasy RPG called Dawnwalker: Origins. It will be story-driven and set in a brand-new universe, and the IP is planned on being a saga.

In terms of the game's size, it is being compared to The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine expansion rather than something on the massive scale of the base game. Still, this is pretty exciting, especially for people who want a new dark RPG to sink their teeth into from a fresh creative perspective.