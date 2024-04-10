Report: Foamstars has lost almost 95% of all players

HQ

Despite the mixed reviews, many gamers jumped all over the PlayStation-exclusive Foamstars when it was released on February 6, mainly because it was included with the PlayStation Plus subscription, but also because the Splatoon-like game had an original concept.

Unfortunately, it seems that the gamers of the world came to the same conclusion as the gaming media; Foamstars is simply not very fun. According to a new report, this has now, two months later, resulted in over 94% of all players moving on to other things.

True Trophies reports the statistics based on data from 3.1 million PlayStation accounts, and also states that it has completely fallen out of their list of the 200 most played titles for PlayStation.

What does it look like for you, are you still playing Foamstars or have you put your career on the shelf - or never even started it?