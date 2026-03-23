Report: Firesprite was once working on a VR Breaking Bad experience

PlayStation's virtual reality effort has been half-hearted at best, especially for the sequel system, PS VR2. Still, there has been a few titles made for the system, including Horizon: Call of the Mountain, which was developed by Firesprite, one of few studios that Sony routinely leans upon for VR efforts.

It's been a rough few years for Firesprite, who has faced layoffs and game cancellations, and amid a period of uncertainty and turbulence, the folks over at MP1st has completed an investigation into the studio and discovered that it was once working on a VR-based Breaking Bad project.

It's not regarded as a game, as Breaking Bad doesn't naturally fit a traditional game formula, but is instead noted as a VR experience, one that was in production around 2017 and 2018 and that was being tailored for the PSVR system.

The report notes that it was a "narrative experience" and that it would have been "similar to early PlayStation VR games like Stranger Things: The VR Experience, short-length titles mainly focused on cinematic stories." As for what we could have seen in the project, a trip to Walter White's home and backyard was mentioned, as was some time spent in the New Mexico desert.

What was also mentioned is that the project was cancelled sometime in 2018, around a year after a report revealed Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan was working with Sony Interactive Entertainment on an unnamed VR project.

Would you have checked out a VR Breaking Bad project?