Report: Filming for Edge of Tomorrow 2 starts next year

It's been almost ten years since we last went to battle alongside Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt in Edge of Tomorrow. The film may have opened to a lukewarm reception, but over the years it has gained a devoted cult following. Rumors of a follow-up have swirled for some time, and according to new reports, both Cruise and Blunt are set to reprise their respective roles next year when production is expected to begin. Director Doug Liman is also said to return, with Christopher McQuarrie handling the script.

The sudden resurgence of Edge of Tomorrow 2 on the industry radar is reportedly linked to Deeper, Cruise's high-budget underwater project with Ana de Armas that was shelved due to runaway production costs.

Are you excited and hopeful for Edge of Tomorrow 2?