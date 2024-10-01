Report: Fewer PS5 Pro pre-orders than expected

HQ

Many of us expected the Pro model of Sony's machine to sell out very quickly, but that doesn't seem to have been the case, because despite seemingly strong initial demand, there are still plenty of consoles left available, both in the US and the UK, according to Tom Warren.

A slightly unusual situation for a brand new console that has been available to pre-order for almost three days and despite being described by Sony themselves as offering "exceptional value", one can't help but wonder if the price tag has actually been a deterrent for some gamers after all.

Reading on Reddit, many complain that the machine cannot play physical media without an extra add-on while others clearly point out that the machine is mainly for the enthusiasts, and that Sony most likely has more machines in stock than compared to the launch of the PlayStation 5.

"The damn thing can't play physical games without extra purchases".

"There was no need for the PS5 Pro. There are zero games that take full advantage of the existing console".

"Its a mid gen console and no pandemic to mess up the supply chain".

What do you think, has the demand been lower than expected for the PlayStation 5 Pro or has Sony just made sure to prepare more consoles?