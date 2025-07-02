English
Report: Famous pro-wrestler likely to play Guile in the Street Fighter movie

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes is reportedly the main candidate to portray Capcom's beloved veteran.

HQ

Recently, there has been a rapid pace of revealing actors for the upcoming Street Fighter movie, where we have learned that David Dastmalchian will play M. Bison, Andrew Schulz will play Dan Hibiki, Callina Liang will play Chun-Li and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will play Balrog.

Now Nexus Point News reports that another important role seems to be about to be filled, namely Guile. Apparently, WWE wrestler Cody Rhodes seems to be a good fit to play the character, a person who undeniably knows a thing or two about fighting and could certainly carry a well-trimmed flat-top haircut while roaring "Sonic Boom".

Considering how close it has been between the presentations of roles lately, it shouldn't be long before we find out more about this.

Cody Rhodes from WWE 2K25.

