Report: F1 Manager 2025 cancelled by Frontier Developments

HQ

Despite the success and continued growth of Formula 1, it seems like the surge of interest has yet to grip Frontier Developments' simulation series F1 Manager. According to a report from Traxion, the series has yet to post positive sales figures by continuously failing to meet expectations, and this is leading Frontier and F1 to cancel their partnership and end the F1 Manager series.

This was apparently referenced in Frontier's September financial report wherein the British company stated: "After 31 May 2024 and before the signing of the accounts on 10 September 2024, commercial discussions with an IP partner resulted in the voluntary termination of a contract for a future game before full development started."

The game noted here was never mentioned directly but a comment by financial group Zeus Capital (whose document was not presented to the public) has added (via Traxion) that: "The company has confirmed [this] relates to F1 Manager 2025 that would have been released in FY26."

This means that Frontier will no longer have the annual series to rely on and instead 2025 will be headlined mainly by Jurassic World Evolution 3, which we're still waiting for more significant and firm information about.

While this may seem disappointing for Frontier, the reports do also state that while F1 Manager never really took off, Planet Coaster, Planet Zoo, Elite Dangerous, and Jurassic World Evolution have all been much more successful for the company.