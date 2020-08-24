Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

Report: Expect a Nintendo Direct on Friday

Plus the same source suggests that Nintendo is planning something more substantial for September.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It was just the other day that we got our latest update from Nintendo when it shared an update on the next wave of top tier indie games heading to the Switch, but the question remains as to when we're going to get a proper Direct, with major announcements and all that fun stuff.

The thing is, nobody has concrete information about what Nintendo will show next, nor when it will be shown, but it looks like something might be on the horizon. If GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb is to be believed (and this summer, he really has aced it with his predictions), something is coming this Friday.

This was revealed in the GamesBeat Decides podcast during the weekend, where he claims there is "a strong possibility" for a Nintendo Direct of some sort. Unfortunately, Grubb also mentions that it's more likely it will be another mini-Direct focused on something specific, rather than a full-fledged one with lots of new games and announcements, although he followed up on Twitter later that he expects something of more significance to happen in mid-September.

If I had to bet, this thing next week is probably something else. So please tone down the expectations. And then if it is a general, we can all be pleasantly surprised. But to repeat myself for the sake of clarity: I expect a bigger event soon after.

Report: Expect a Nintendo Direct on Friday


Loading next content