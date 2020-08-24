Report: Expect a Nintendo Direct on Friday

You're watching Advertisements

It was just the other day that we got our latest update from Nintendo when it shared an update on the next wave of top tier indie games heading to the Switch, but the question remains as to when we're going to get a proper Direct, with major announcements and all that fun stuff.

The thing is, nobody has concrete information about what Nintendo will show next, nor when it will be shown, but it looks like something might be on the horizon. If GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb is to be believed (and this summer, he really has aced it with his predictions), something is coming this Friday.

This was revealed in the GamesBeat Decides podcast during the weekend, where he claims there is "a strong possibility" for a Nintendo Direct of some sort. Unfortunately, Grubb also mentions that it's more likely it will be another mini-Direct focused on something specific, rather than a full-fledged one with lots of new games and announcements, although he followed up on Twitter later that he expects something of more significance to happen in mid-September.

If I had to bet, this thing next week is probably something else. So please tone down the expectations. And then if it is a general, we can all be pleasantly surprised. But to repeat myself for the sake of clarity: I expect a bigger event soon after.