Report: Everwild development has received a full reboot

Rare's Everwild was absent from Microsoft's E3 presentation, to some people's surprise as it was revealed back in 2019. Surely there should be more from it at E3? Well, it seems like there might be a really good explanation as to why it was missing, as VGC now reports that the development has been completely rebooted.

If this is true, then we should not expect it until 2024 at the very earliest. To make things different this time, one of Rare's biggest veterans, designer Gregg Mayles (Donkey Kong Country, Banjo-Kazooie, Viva Piñata, Sea of Thieves), has now been put in charge of the fully restarted development. This was confirmed to VGC by the executive producer of Everwild, Louise O'Connor, who says:

"Gregg Mayles joined us, late last year as Creative Director, and the team has never been stronger. Since showing the world our Eternals trailer, we have been making progress on all aspects of Everwild. The team continues to work hard to realise our vision and to bring the magic of nature in Everwild to life for players around the world."

Basically, don't expect to even hear and much less play Everwild for quite some time.