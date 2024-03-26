Report: Even developers aren't sure of the point of a PS5 Pro

HQ

Even though we're nearly four full years into this console generation, you'd be forgiven for feeling like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S launched last week. Apart from the shortages, another reason why it feels like this console generation has had little impact is because a lot of major games have still launched on PS4 and Xbox One.

And yet, Sony is still reportedly planning on releasing a PS5 Pro this year, something that has baffled general consumers and seemingly developers, too. Speaking on a new episode of Gamesindustry.biz's Microcast, Christopher Dring spoke about the developer response to a PS5 Pro.

"A couple of companies said this isn't going to grow the market - it's not going to move the needle," said Dring. "This generation doesn't even seem to have got started really, let alone feel the need for a mid-generation update. How about we just get some original, next-generation software up and spinning?"

Sony apparently still has some reasonable expectations for the new console, as it is likely to come with some new hardware features that can make your games run a bit better. For those who are happy with the current PS5's performance, though, it does beg the question of why this upgrade exists?