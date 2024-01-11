Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Report: Emilia Jones and Milly Alcock among stars testing to play Supergirl in the DC Universe

The character is thought to be making its debut in a project that isn't specifically the Supergirl film.

The future of the DC Universe is taking shape. Superman: Legacy is well into development, Creature Commandos is edging ever closer, Peacemaker's second season is being written. There really is a lot to look forward to, and one such project that fits this bill is the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow film.

It's currently unclear when this project will actually debut, but DC Studios is currently hard at work preparing for this very film, and that includes testing the waters for a star to portray the character of Supergirl for the foreseeable future.

Deadline has now reported that a few different actresses are being looked at for the role, and these include House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock, Coda and Locke & Key's Emilia Jones, and Zombies' Meg Donnelly (who voices the character in many animated DC projects).

There is no mention as to which star leads the testing, but it is specifically mentioned that co-DC Studios boss James Gunn is involved in the casting, and that Supergirl will likely make her first appearance in the DC Universe in a different project to the film. Perhaps this means the character could cameo in Superman: Legacy briefly.

Who would you like to see cast for the role?

