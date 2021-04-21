Report: Emilia Clarke to join Marvel's Secret Invasion series cast

You're watching Advertisements

It has been reported that Emilia Clarke (the Mother of Dragons herself) is on the cards to join the upcoming Marvel Studios' TV series, Secret Invasion. Coming from Variety, the report states that Clarke is in the "final negotiations" to join the show that will be shown on Disney Plus.

Currently, not all that much is known about the show, aside from the fact that it will be based around the Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years, led by a new antagonist played by Kingsley Ben-Adir. Otherwise, we also know that Samuel L. Jackson will be back as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn will portray the Skrull Talos again, and Olivia Colman is also part of the cast.

Assuming Clarke does join the cast, her character is also something that is being kept under wraps for the time being, as Marvel has been yet to make a statement on the reported casting.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.

Thanks, Variety.