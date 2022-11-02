Report: Embracer Group Reviving Deus Ex Series

HQ

A new Deus Ex title is reportedly in very, very early development at the Embracer Group's recently acquired Eidos-Montréal studio.

Reported by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier in a series of tweets, he detailed the closure of Embracer's recently rebranded Onoma studio (formerly Square Enix Montréal), and Eidos-Montréal studio's upcoming projects.

As well as this new Deus Ex instalment, the studio is reportedly working on a new standalone IP and partnerships with Xbox, most notably on the Fable series.

It's currently unclear if this title is a remake, a franchise reboot or a sequel. In any case, this is the first instance of Embracer reviving a Square Enix property, opening the door for other Square Enix titles such as Tomb Raider to make a return and thrive under new ownership.