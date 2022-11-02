Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Report: Embracer Group Reviving Deus Ex Series

Eidos-Montréal is claimed to be working on multiple projects right now, including a new IP.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A new Deus Ex title is reportedly in very, very early development at the Embracer Group's recently acquired Eidos-Montréal studio.

Reported by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier in a series of tweets, he detailed the closure of Embracer's recently rebranded Onoma studio (formerly Square Enix Montréal), and Eidos-Montréal studio's upcoming projects.

As well as this new Deus Ex instalment, the studio is reportedly working on a new standalone IP and partnerships with Xbox, most notably on the Fable series.

It's currently unclear if this title is a remake, a franchise reboot or a sequel. In any case, this is the first instance of Embracer reviving a Square Enix property, opening the door for other Square Enix titles such as Tomb Raider to make a return and thrive under new ownership.

Report: Embracer Group Reviving Deus Ex Series


Loading next content