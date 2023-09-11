Report: Embracer considering selling off Gearbox

HQ

Just two years ago, it was common to read news that the Swedish giant Embracer had bought a video game franchise, developer or even a publisher. One of the biggest purchases was in 2021 when they acquired the Borderlands developer Gearbox for roughly $1.3 billion.

Since then, a lot has changed for Embracer and several games have not performed as expected (most recently Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning and Saints Row), and they have reportedly missed big opportunities while also releasing fewer titles than expected while cancelling others. And earlier this year, things went south.

Now Embracer seems to be cancelling and selling properties at the same speed as they previously bought them, and according to a new Reuters report, they are now considering selling off Gearbox. It is claimed several companies (we could imagine Microsoft, Sony and Tencent being among them) have already shown interest to buy the giant, but so far, nothing is official.

