Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Report: Embracer considering selling off Gearbox

The Borderlands developer could be on the auction block.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Just two years ago, it was common to read news that the Swedish giant Embracer had bought a video game franchise, developer or even a publisher. One of the biggest purchases was in 2021 when they acquired the Borderlands developer Gearbox for roughly $1.3 billion.

Since then, a lot has changed for Embracer and several games have not performed as expected (most recently Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning and Saints Row), and they have reportedly missed big opportunities while also releasing fewer titles than expected while cancelling others. And earlier this year, things went south.

Now Embracer seems to be cancelling and selling properties at the same speed as they previously bought them, and according to a new Reuters report, they are now considering selling off Gearbox. It is claimed several companies (we could imagine Microsoft, Sony and Tencent being among them) have already shown interest to buy the giant, but so far, nothing is official.

Is there any company in particular you think would be a great fit for Gearbox if Embracer decided to sell them?

Report: Embracer considering selling off Gearbox


Loading next content