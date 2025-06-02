Report: EA's Black Panther game cancelled because it spent too long in pre-production

HQ

Last week, EA brought the axe down on Cliffhanger Studios' Black Panther game. The studio was also shuttered as part of this cancellation, and this decision of course came as a major shock too those at Cliffhanger.

According to a report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, Cliffhanger had been actively hiring for the Black Panther game just before closure. Some developers had reportedly only spent months or weeks working on the game.

As for the reason behind the cancellation, Schreier cites EA frustrations. Particularly, execs didn't understand why the game was still in pre-production after four years of development. Work began in 2021 but only after its announcement did the staff count at Cliffhanger start to increase.

Still, EA continues to build up its plans with Marvel games, saying three are currently in development, including Motive's Iron Man title.