Report: EA's AI tool generates coding errors and anxiety amongst employees

HQ

Today, no one believes that AI is just a passing fad, and everything points to the technology playing an increasingly prominent role in the gaming world. Several developers already have the necessary tools in place to make AI a natural part of game development, and EA is one of them.

However, things do not seem to be going as well as they had hoped. According to a report from Business Insider, EA's AI bot ReefGPT has caused problems rather than speeding up development. For example, it comes up with its own solutions that can produce completely illogical results and even generates incorrect code.

In addition, morale at EA is declining as the tool is tested by employees in real time. Because it becomes more cumbersome and problems have to be fixed manually, development is actually slowing down. To make matters worse, several employees say they are being forced to train their own AI replacements, which will make their services redundant.

What do you think? Are you surprised, and do you understand the employees' concerns?