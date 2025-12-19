Report: Early Supergirl test screening indicates a fairly promising movie

HQ

With six months to go until the premiere and the first trailer released, DC and Warner have now begun showing Supergirl to test audiences to see what works and what doesn't. According to two prominent film insiders, the reviews range from slightly lukewarm to positive.

Cryptic HD Quality writes that people were not entirely convinced, even though it was not a bad film, with the main character (played by Milly Alcock) receiving praise, while the villain is said to be more anonymous:

"Yes, Supergirl had a test screening. Roughly 2 hours 5 mins. From what I heard, feedback was not that great, but it wasn't a bad film. Some scenes shined a lot more than others. Milly is praised for her acting in the role. Lobo has 2 fights. The villain is underwhelming."

However, another well-known insider, Daniel Richtman, is more positive. After receiving feedback from several people, he writes briefly about the screening:

"A test screening for SUPERGIRL was held yesterday, and I've heard nothing but good things from several people."

As mentioned above, the former also reveals the running time of two hours and five minutes, which may (and likely will) change to some extent, as test screenings are conducted precisely for the purpose of optimization.

For those who want to catch a glimpse of Milly as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in action, you can check out Superman on HBO Max, among other places, where she appears in a short scene. Otherwise, you can watch the first trailer here, where we also get a quick glimpse of Jason Momoa in the role of Lobo. The film premieres on June 26.