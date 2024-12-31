Report: Early impressions of Superman are anything but positive

HQ

A lot is riding on the upcoming Superman, the film that is supposed to be the starting point for James Gunn's new DC universe. A fact that weighs heavily even on the director's own shoulders, as he has also admitted in several interviews - and judging by early reactions, there is still some work to do. Because the reaction, judging by the test screenings that have taken place, is anything but positive.

"The buzz is not good. I'm hearing bad things. I'm hearing 'you should be worried' things. It sounds like James Gunn is aware of some of the feedback."

That comes from insider Jeff Sneider, who discussed this on The Hot Mic podcast and said significant changes will be required to clear up this mess. According to Sneider, Gunn is also very aware of the negative feedback and extensive reshoots are now planned, although Gunn has publicly described these as 'minor pickup shots'.

The film is described as a mix between Captain America and The Mummy in tone, and Hoult is said to be the most distinctive factor in the film. It is further mentioned that Superman should satisfy most viewers, although it contains significantly less humour than previous Gunn productions.

