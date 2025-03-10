Report: EA Motive will show off an Iron Man demo at GDC

HQ

EA Motive, the studio behind the Dead Space remake, has been quietly working on an Iron Man game for some time now. However, besides letting us know the project is in the works, we've not heard anything official for some time.

But, that could be about to change. Via Insider Gaming, some investigative Redditors found out that at GDC, there is going to be an Advanced Graphics Summit, which is led by a technical artist from EA and the content will focus on textures for Dead Space and Iron Man at Motive.

While this doesn't confirm anything, and you should have your prescribed salt shaker out for this rumour, it does imply we could see some sort of tech demo from the game. It's unlikely anything will be shown to the public, but at least those attending GDC would know a bit more about the game.