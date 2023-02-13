Report: EA is working on a half a billion pound deal with the Premier League

HQ

It looks like the Premier League is incredibly vital for the success of EA's upcoming FIFA-less football game. A new report has been published by Sky Sports, which states that EA is working on a £488 million deal with the British football league to continue seeing the game company regarded as a leading partner and also the official video game licence holder for the tournament.

According to the report, this deal would draw in around £80 million annually, and is also valued at around twice of what the original deal between the two parties clocked in at. It's also said that the Premier League is using this very deal as an example of its commercial strength as the financially largest league in the world of football, and is using it as leverage to persuade its competing teams to stick with it instead of favouring the conflicting European Super League that has long been in discussion.

This also comes as EA secured exclusive naming rights for La Liga for the upcoming EA Sports FC, further solidifying the title as the place to go for official and licensed football products.