Report: EA is significantly ramping up its EA Play price

EA has seemingly decided that it's time to increase and adjust the pricing of its EA Play subscription service. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the massive publisher is making these changes to both reflect currency value and to bring the pricing in line with market value, but for consumers (particularly in the UK) all this means is that the same service will cost significantly more.

It's stated that the base tier will increase from £3.99 / $4.99 a month to £5.99 / $5.99 a month with annual fees increasing from £19.99 / $29.99 to £35.99 / $39.99.

As per the more expensive and premium Pro tier, this will be going from £14.99 / $14.99 a month up to £16.99 / $16.99 a month, with the annual fee rising from £89.99 / $99.99 to £109.99 / $119.99.

These changes are said to be going into effect as of May 10, 2024, so you have around a month to capitalise on the lower fees if you use EA Play. Perhaps now is the time to pick up an annual subscription before you'll need to take out a second mortgage to do so.