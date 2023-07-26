Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Remnant II
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Report: Dwayne Johnson made seven figure donation to SAG-AFTRA relief foundation

      The hugely popular actor is showing his support for those campaigning for better pay and rights.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      We haven't really seen a lot of the Hollywood elite voicing their opinions about the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes. But that doesn't mean they aren't in favour of the strikes and looking to help those campaigning get better rights and pay for all across the industry.

      As Variety reports, Dwayne Johnson is said to now have made a seven-figure donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, a charity that while not a part of the body, is associated with it. This came after the foundation asked its highest-earning members for aid, all so that it can provide help and support to the union's 160,000 members who have been out of work since the strikes began.

      There is no word on the exact donation that Johnson provided, but the Foundation did take to Twitt...X to state, "Thank you @TheRock for your extraordinary generosity and historic donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation! You're helping thousands of @sagaftra actors and families in urgent need, and taking the lead for others to follow! We appreciate you!!!"

      This all comes as Johnson's pay for the upcoming holiday movie, Red One, was revealed to be a rather enormous amount.

      Report: Dwayne Johnson made seven figure donation to SAG-AFTRA relief foundation


      Loading next content