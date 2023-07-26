Report: Dwayne Johnson made seven figure donation to SAG-AFTRA relief foundation

HQ

We haven't really seen a lot of the Hollywood elite voicing their opinions about the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes. But that doesn't mean they aren't in favour of the strikes and looking to help those campaigning get better rights and pay for all across the industry.

As Variety reports, Dwayne Johnson is said to now have made a seven-figure donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, a charity that while not a part of the body, is associated with it. This came after the foundation asked its highest-earning members for aid, all so that it can provide help and support to the union's 160,000 members who have been out of work since the strikes began.

There is no word on the exact donation that Johnson provided, but the Foundation did take to Twitt...X to state, "Thank you @TheRock for your extraordinary generosity and historic donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation! You're helping thousands of @sagaftra actors and families in urgent need, and taking the lead for others to follow! We appreciate you!!!"

This all comes as Johnson's pay for the upcoming holiday movie, Red One, was revealed to be a rather enormous amount.