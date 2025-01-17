Report: Dragon Age: The Veilguard director leaves BioWare

HQ

Corrine Busche, EA/BioWare veteran and director on the recently released Dragon Age: The Veilguard, is reportedly leaving BioWare.

The news has not yet been officially confirmed by Busche herself, but industry insider Jeff Grubb confirmed the rumours in the early hours of this morning after various reports about her exit began circulating.

He does note that this doesn't mean BioWare's Edmonton studio is closing, just that Busche is departing after more than 18 years with the company. Dragon Age: The Veilguard is Busche's most recent and arguably most important project, as it drew up one of the biggest conversations of 2024.

With critics saying that the "woke" elements of the game had gone too far, and others simply enjoying the fact they were returning to Dragon Age once more, debates were heated online, and the game was review bombed by many users.