Report: Dragon Age 4 to be a fully single-player game

You're watching Advertisements

Following the axing of Anthem, and the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it has been reported by Bloomberg that BioWare has managed to convince EA to let them produce a single-player RPG, rather than the live-service project it was apparently being reworked into.

The report states that Dragon Age 4 was originally planning on being a single-player game when it started development back in 2015, but was to be made into a multiplayer live-service project in 2017. However, as Anthem failed catastrophically and Star Wars succeeded to a great extent, EA has apparently let BioWare make the game back into the single-player experience it was intended to be in the first place.

With this in mind however, we should probably not expect to be seeing the game for some time, as flip-flopping between these styles of design will mean lots more time needed to develop the project. Either way, it is exciting to see EA giving BioWare a little more creative control of the Dragon Age series again.