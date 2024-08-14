Report: Don't expect the Nintendo Switch successor before April 2025

HQ

The Nintendo Switch successor is going to be on all of our minds until it is eventually revealed, and so while we may have reported on it plenty of times already, speculation on the upcoming console is all we've got until something official drops.

Our latest titbit of information comes from Gamesindustry.biz's Christopher Dring, who said in the site's latest podcast that developers are being told not to expect any launch in this financial year. "A bunch of people I spoke to hope it's out in April or May time, still early next year, not late," Dring said.

So there's hope at least for an earlier launch, because a later one could cause a crunch with some other major gaming events in 2025. Either way, Nintendo is the one with the final call on when it drops, but if it is to be early next year, that means we could still get a look at what the console will be like before the financial year is out.

What do you want to see in the Switch successor?