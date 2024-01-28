Report: Don't expect any shortage of Switch 2

HQ

There are currently countless rumors and reports claiming that Nintendo will launch its next console, tentatively called Switch 2, later this year - including a survey of 3000 developers, of which 8% answered they are working for games to this yet to be announced format.

Now we've gotten another fairly solid proof of Switch 2's existence from Bloomberg's tech reporter Takashi Mochizuki, who writes on X that we should not expect a shortage of consoles to buy, as 10 million units will be available first year alone, based on display shipment data. Mochizuki continues: "Unlike PS5 and XSX/S that faced chip shortages at launch, Nintendo's would be much easier to find at stores".

This hopefully means we won't have the same problem (or preferably any problem) with scalpers, who tried to scam fans into buying both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for ridiculous prices for a long time.