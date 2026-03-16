Report: Dolph Lundgren's Masters of the Universe cameo explained

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There have been plenty of rumors that Swedish action star Dolph Lundgren will appear in this summer's blockbuster Masters of the Universe. As you may know, he played He-Man in the 1987 movie, and he has hinted that he might make an appearance, even mentioning that he would love to be part of it.

Apparently, he's gotten his wish, because He-Mania.com is now reporting that they know when and how he'll appear. Keep your eyes covered while you read if you want to avoid spoilers, even though this one isn't exactly a major one. Here's what it says:

"Dolph Lundgren's role takes place on Earth, not on Eternia, at a fitness gym—the same gym where Adam works out. In front of a studio mirror, Dolph gives Adam some life advice, and at the end of their conversation, Dolph bids him farewell with a 'Good Journey.'"

In short, it sounds like Lundgren is simply passing the torch to a new He-Man (played by Nicholas Galitzine), rather than taking up too much space in the story himself.

Masters of the Universe premieres on June 5, and you can check out the only trailer released so far below.