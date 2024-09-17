Report: Disney ordered Pixar to make the main character in Inside Out 2 "less gay"

HQ

The management within Disney's walls seem to be increasingly cautious when it comes to conveying progressive messages, and in the wake of Lightyear, a film that famously flopped pretty hard, they are now said to be actively looking to tone down such themes. Something that allegedly influenced the production of Inside Out 2.

People who worked on the production, but who are no longer employed by Disney, have said (via IGN) how the company's management is convinced that Lightyear flopped because of its portrayal of same-sex love, especially the kiss between the characters Alisha and Kiko.

"It is, as far as I know, still a thing, where leadership, they'll bring up Lightyear specifically and say, 'Oh, Lightyear was a financial failure because it had a queer kiss in it.' That's not the reason the movie failed"

In addition, several sources have also reported that:

"..getting continuous notes to make Inside Out 2's lead character, Riley, come across as less gay"

This is despite the fact that Riley is, according to canon, completely straight, and that Disney is seemingly doing everything it can to right the ship and relate to what it apparently considers to be more traditional romances and characters.