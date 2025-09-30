Report: Disney+ lost 1.7 million subscribers after firing Jimmy Kimmel

HQ

It was huge news two weeks ago when it became clear that talk show host Jimmy Kimmel had been fired from his show after pressure from the Federal Communications Commission, something many suspected the White House had been involved in.

ABC, which broadcast the talk show, is a Disney-owned channel, prompting many to react by canceling their Disney+ subscriptions. Normally, this kind of action would have little effect, but now journalist Marisa Kabas, founder of The Handbasket, reports that a Disney source has revealed to her that a whopping 1.7 million subscribers canceled their accounts between September 17 and 23.

This is obviously a huge amount even for a company like Disney, and assuming the source is correct, it's easy to understand why they were so quick to reinstate Kimmel. Kabas also writes that the impending price increase for Disney+ contributed to the quick change of heart, as it would have been very difficult to handle two major negative social media campaigns against the streaming service at the same time.