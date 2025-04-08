Report: Disney Illusion Island heading to PS5 this May

HQ

First launching in July 2023, Disney Illusion Island was initially only set to release on the Nintendo Switch, and has only been available on that platform since. However, this could be about to change.

According to a new finding by PSDeals (via Gematsu), a PlayStation Store listing has been discovered for Disney Illusion Island, with a release date of the 30th of May. It also mentions a brand-new update featuring Scrooge McDuck.

The Keeper Up and Mystery in Monoth updates will also be included alongside the base game, which sees Mickey and friends set out on a quest to save the world by recovering three magical books.

Disney Illusion Island was largely well-received at launched, and even took home a Game of the Year award at the end of 2023. Disney Illusion Island is available now on the Nintendo Switch.