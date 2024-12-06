Report: Disney hopes to persuade Depp to reprise role of Captain Jack Sparrow

Disney has not yet given up hope of bringing back Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. As per Variety, after a seven-year hiatus and Depp's legal battles, the studio is now considering resuming the collaboration, as producer Jerry Bruckheimer is working on two parallel projects for the franchise, and one of them could potentially include Depp, provided they can reconcile.

Although Depp has previously expressed hesitation about returning, especially after the public trial of Amber Heard, Bruckheimer has been clear about his desire to have him back. He has said: "If it were up to me, he would be in it."

Meanwhile, Disney is reportedly planning a reboot of the series, complete with all-new cast, with Margot Robbie rumoured to have a leading role, however, this project has had its own ups and downs, with Robbie previously suggesting it was "dead to Disney".

Are you hoping to see Depp back in the role of Captain Jack Sparrow?