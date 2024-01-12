Report: Discord is latest company hit by major layoffs

HQ

2024 has been absolutely brutal for layoffs already. While 2023 saw huge amounts of people in the wider gaming space losing their jobs, we're not even halfway through January and already over 10% of the jobs that were lost in 2023 have been cut this calendar year. This number is now growing even more.

The Verge reports that Discord is the latest company to be met with major layoffs, as the social platform is said to be cutting around 17% of its total workforce. This is equating to 170 jobs across the entire company, and while Discord has yet to officially confirm or address the reports of these mass layoffs, various employees from the company have taken to social media to confirm they have lost their jobs.

With Unity and Twitch being two other major companies to have faced job cuts in 2024 already, no doubt this marks a rather upsetting trend that we'll continue to see throughout the year.